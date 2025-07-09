The Snake episode 4: Why did Pastor Jacob leave?

We anticipated that The Snake episode 4 would throw some more twists at the remaining contestants. What did we not expect? Well, the idea that we are going to be seeing someone actually step away from the show.

Ultimately, we are only four episodes in and the gloriously entertaining saga of Pastor Jacob has come to a close. Ironically, the best move that he’s made to shake up the game in weeks is quit, mostly because it may prove that there was some validity to what it is that he was saying.

For the first time all season long, was actually started to see mastermind Kethryn flustered, and it was all due to Jacob throwing her under the bus with her double-dealing with various groups in the game. The pastor’s problem is that he has no real understanding of social dynamics in a place like this, meaning that his attempt to have a group meeting totally backfired. It allowed Kethryn’s allies to stand up for her and for everything to turn back on him. If he had opted to do something a little bit different, it could have worked so much better. Have private conversations!

Basically, Jacob realized that the writing was on the wall and after Kethyrn shouted at him in the midst of the Saving Ceremony, he ultimately determined that he had enough. He departed on his own accord, which may have been a way to try and demonstrate that he was not lying. Time will tell.

Is he really gone?

This is where things do get a little bit complicated, mostly due to the fact that we saw him get an offer to impact the game moving forward. He could hand up an advantage or a disadvantage seemingly, and we like to think that he’ll do his part to help Derek. He is clearly at the bottom now and yet, his game may not be over fully!

