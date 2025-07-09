The Snake season 1 episode 5 return date on Fox: What’s next?

After what you see tonight on Fox, do you want to get a return date for The Snake season 1 episode 5? What about what’s next in the game?

First and foremost, we do have to go ahead and get some of the bad news out there — there is no new installment set for Fox next week, at least according to current listings. Is that frustrating? 100% and mostly for two different reasons. We are just coming off of one of the most dramatic episodes of the season, and there was also a hiatus not too long in the past. Isn’t that going to be a problem for viewers? It is possible, and it certainly could hurt the overall audience.

Now, let’s at least talk about what is ahead story-wise. Below, you can check out the full The Snake season 1 episode 5 synopsis with additional insight on what lies ahead:

In a twisted test of teamwork, the remaining players must compete in a dunk of doom competition. Existing pacts face a major threat as ex-competitors remain in the snake pit from afar. The ultimate obstacle is loyalty, and with one wrong step – or slither – it’s game overboard in the all-new “Life Line” episode of The Snake airing Tuesday, Jul 22 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SNK-105) (TV-14 D,L,S)

The real truth at the moment here is that there is a pretty dominant group in the game at this point, but did Derek calling out Jack actually change something? Well, Derek sticking around could allow for there to be some sort of further drama and for a couple of different reasons. Jacob quitting may cause people to believe more of what he says, and it gives Derek a life-raft to keep fighting on the show. It’s also made some of the other players a little bit angrier.

What do you most want to see moving into The Snake season 1 episode 5 when it arrives?

