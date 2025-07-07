And Just Like That season 3: Did Lisa’s father die twice?

Did this past episode of And Just Like That season 3 contain a major continuity error when it comes to Lisa Todd Wexley? Let’s just say that there is an interesting story to consider here.

After all, we saw Nicole Ari Parker’s character attend in episode 6 a funeral for her late father, one that became at times a rather theatrical endeavor. However, if you go all the way back to the series premiere, Lisa mentions losing her father the year before Big’s death. So what is going on here?

Well, you can make an easy argument here of a pilot turnaround for And Just Like That, something that does often happen when shows reconsider what they put together previously. Whether it be Happy Days, The Office, The Blacklist, or some other long-running series, there are often things that get changed as the show goes along. Sometimes, you realize that a certain story means more when you can revisit it and give it context.

In this particular situation, there actually is a canon explanation. Speaking per IndieWire, a source close to the show notes that it was actually Lisa’s stepfather who she references at the start of the series. If he was around her for a significant chunk of her life, you can argue that she would refer directly to him as a father. Whether you want to buy that explanation or not is up to you, but it does work and the story will move forward. We do imagine that Lisa’s grief is going to be a major part of the series ahead; we are more than prepared for that.

Meanwhile, we also imagine that there is going to be some emotional fallout for one Carrie Bradshaw. She can’t really be okay with what Aidan did … right?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

