Smoke season 1 episode 4 sneak peek: Tracking the arsonist

Later this week Apple TV+ is going to hand over Smoke season 1 episode 4 — so will Michelle get closer to the truth?

We know from the outside looking in that there are two major fires front and center in the story — you have the fires being started by Freddy, but then also what is going on with Dave. The former is more of the focus at present, largely because his blazes are larger; also, Dave has the ability to somewhat control the narrative.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional SMOKE reviews!

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a new sneak preview for the upcoming episode, one in which the focus is going to be almost entirely on Michelle coming up with a plan to track bags as a means of making sure that the team gets a clue on what is going on with the arsonist. The idea here is rather simple: If they can then find one of the bags at a crime scene, they are will then be able to race further where it comes from — and from there, look into surveillance footage. this is easily the best plan that we’ve seen so far when it comes to tracking the Big Bad down, but we still do not think anything is going to come about that easily.

After all, just remember the following for a moment: We’re still really early on in the season. Why would we think at this point that we’re about to see Freddy caught? It really does feel like something that is going to take a good bit of time, and we ultimately have to be prepared.

No matter what happens within this episode, all we can ask for is progress — this show is still pretty grim, so we hardly anticipate a happy ending.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight on Smoke season 1 episode 4 and what to expect

What are you most eager to see moving into Smoke season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







