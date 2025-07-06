Severance season 3 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Severance season 3 between now and the end of July? Well, there are certainly reasons to be excited about the future of the show — that much we know for sure!

Of course, we are basing most of these reasons on vibes and/or vague comments made by executive producers Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson. While there are many mysteries still at the heart of the series, it seems like they are not forgetting the characters along the way. These are the reasons, after all, why so many people keep watching the show in the first place! We are invested in seeing what could be ahead for Mark, Helly, and a multitude of other people within this world.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional SEVERANCE reviews!

Here is what we could learn between now and the end of this month: More vague teases. We wish there was something more that we could share for the time being, but that’s it. There are no publicly-known filming dates for the third season and we are moving forward under the assumption that the next batch of episodes will be airing at some point in 2027. Erickson has noted in the past there will be less of a break between seasons, and two years is certainly less than three. (Fingers crossed, we have more of an approximate date, at least, by the end of this year.)

So what do we want more than anything else?

That is not all that complicated — it would be great to finally learn something more about Milchick, one of the show’s best characters but also its most mysterious. Why does he continue to work for Lumon, especially against they clearly do things that are against his beliefs? There is quite a bit for them to mine through at this point.

Related – Go ahead and get more news on Severance, including what else could be coming

What are you the most eager to see moving into Severance season 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! After you do that, come back — there are some other updates coming soon enough.