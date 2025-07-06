The Traitors US season 4 premiere date: A July 2025 update

If you are like us, then you are at this point eager to see The Traitors US season 4 premiere on Peacock. After all, is production done? There are at least some signs out there that this could be the case and because of that, we can look more and more towards an eventual start date.

The unfortunate reality that we are now facing here, unfortunately, is one where the streaming service does not have to rush all that much along. There is no date yet for the fourth season, and we could be waiting for months to get it! At this point, we would be shocked if anything more is shared in the month of July at all.

Basically, we have seen over the past three years Peacock choose to bring the series back in January, and we tend to think they will do that again and formally reveal a date in the fall. There is no functional reason to announce it earlier, since it benefits streamers to reveal exact details closer to the show being back. We do know the full cast and in that way, that in itself is exciting. This should be a fun season with great gameplay and crazy challenges. The cast is great, so let’s just hope that the right people get named Traitor for maximum chaos.

We are hoping that come December, there is some sort of trailer for the new season, but even that makes us nervous. After all, the worst-case scenario there is that Peacock gives away too much and all of a sudden, a significant chunk of the season ends up being spoiled.

What do you most want to see heading into The Traitors US season 4 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates in the near future.

