Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date: A July 2025 update

We recognize that Yellowjackets season 4 is going to be coming to Showtime at some point — but when will we get more news about it?

Before diving too deep into that particular subject, let’s just begin here with a simple reminder of where things stand within the present. The fourth season has already been greenlit and by virtue of that, we do believe that more insight on production is going to start trickling in before too long. We like to imagine that the writers are working to devise what the net part of the story is going to look like, one that begins with us getting a chance to learn more about the rescue. That has to be coming at this point, right? That is the exciting part about where the story is in the past; meanwhile, in the present there could be a lot of chaos coming courtesy of what is going on with Shauna.

Now comes the bad news: As much fun as it is to talk about all this stuff, we would be shocked if there is any sort of season 4 premiere-date insight released anytime soon. We are talking here about a series that more than likely will return in 2026, and it would be a shock if we were to see it back before the late spring or early summer. There is just so much to be done when it comes to filming, editing, and then also building towards some sort of eventual release.

No matter what, we do tend to think that there could be a good bit of action and drama ahead — basically, some awesome stuff that the series is known for.

