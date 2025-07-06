The Boys season 5: Jensen Ackles on Supernatural reunion

We know that The Boys season 5 has already wrapped filming, just as we’re eagerly awaiting the spin-off Gen V coming back later this year. There are so many different things to get excited about here, but where should we start?

Well, obviously one of the headlines for long-term fans of Supernatural is the big reunion that is at the center of it. Not only do you have Jensen Ackles returning as Soldier Boy, but he will be joined by longtime former co-stars Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki. Their roles are still unclear, but we do anticipate that there’s going to be a lot of fun stuff for the three to do together. After all, why else would you bring the two on board?

Of course, this is where we should note that Ackles is not able to share a lot of substantial details as to what lies ahead just yet. Instead, here is some of what he said to People Magazine:

“We see each other more often than you would think — honestly, at least once a month … It was weird. It was like inviting my friends over to somebody else’s house for dinner. I was like, ‘Listen, guys, don’t make me look bad. I got to stay here.’ They were amazing. I can’t wait to talk more about it because it was quite an experience.”

We tend to think that so much of the fun here will be about what The Boys / Supernatural creator Eric Kripke wants to throw these actors into — odds are, it is going to be disturbing because of course it is. Don’t you want to generate some headlines here?

