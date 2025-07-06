Tracker season 3 premiere date: A July 2025 update

With us now firmly into July 2025, is there a chance we are going to learn more about Tracker season 3, including a premiere date?

There are absolutely a lot of different things worth noting here, and it starts with the fact that we already have an approximate sense as to when the show will be coming back. Think along the lines of late September or early October and odds are, CBS will position the Justin Hartley show’s return to whenever it can capitalize on a good NFL lead-in. This is something that it does not necessarily need, but it never hurts at the same time, right?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Well, here is the good news we can share when it comes to Tracker — it does feel like we are going to at least learn some sort of premiere-date information before the month ends. June / July is typically when major broadcast networks reveal fall premiere dates and for good reason. It gives them a couple of months in order to promote the show! That is certainly even more important when you think about how CBS can use their summer programming (including Big Brother) to promote their fall lineup. It is so much easier to do that once you’ve got some premiere-date information.

So what is the story ahead going to look like?

Well, a lot of it is really going to begin with the mere notion that there are even more Colter family secrets that need to be uncovered — the title character could want answers, but how does he go about it? We do think that is going to course through the central narrative, but there will be a number of procedural stories incorporated here at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Tracker season 3, including some other insight now when it comes to the future

What are you most eager to see a this point heading into Tracker season 3, no matter when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







