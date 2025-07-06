Dexter: Original Sin season 2 premiere date: July 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to get more Dexter: Original Sin news between now and the end of July? There are certainly more arguments for more news in the relatively near future. The premiere of Dexter: Resurrection is coming later this week, so why not go ahead and share more information about the prequel at the same time?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is quite simple, as the prequel series has already been renewed for another chapter. We hope that this is going to lead in to some filming news in the relatively near future. For now, we recognize that Resurrection is the focus of showrunner Clyde Phillips and Showtime.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other DEXTER: RESURRECTION coverage!

What we will say for now is that more than likely, we’re going to have a chance to hear more about the prequel before the Michael C. Hall series wraps up for the year — which is going to happen a little bit later on in the summer. Hopefully by the fall we get to see Original Sin back in production.

One of the good things about the Dexter franchise as a whole is that it does operate far more efficiently than a lot of other series that are out there. This does make it a little more possible that we are going to see new episodes back before we get to the end of next spring! It could still be longer than that, but we’ll have to wait and see.

As for what season 2 could look like…

That’s honestly the big question t this point! There is not a substantial amount of clarity out there on this as of yet, and it could be a little while before we honestly get it. Our advice at this point is quite simple: Continue to be patient.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dexter: Original Sin, including the chances that we end up seeing more of Sarah Michelle Gellar

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Original Sin season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







