Squid Game star speaks more about Front Man spin-off hopes

We are almost one week removed from the Squid Game final season — why not dive more into some spin-off possibilities?

It is abundantly clear at this point that Netflix is strongly going to consider a version set in America. There have been rumors aplenty about it already, whether it be David Fincher’s involvement or the idea that it could start filming at the end of the year. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has already indicated that the casting of Cate Blanchett in the series finale was not meant to be some sort of tease, but don’t be shocked if someone involved reaches out to Cate about a return.

For now, let’s talk more about established characters, especially when it comes to the Front Man. The villain at the center of the series is quite complicated, and he certainly is a fascination surrounding his backstory. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what actor Lee Byung-hun had to say:

Director Hwang and I have been joking about a Front Man spin-off since the beginning. We both thought that the Front Man or the recruiter could be interesting for more story, because we haven’t really explored these characters in their entirety yet. Their backstory is still vague, and their character is still a little murky. To look at the Front Man with a full character study would be a very fun thing to do. So, as for your question — of course I’d be willing to star in it. The character has already been built and designed, and I’m very compelled by him. Just as the fans are curious to know more about him, I am too. That’s a story I’d be very willing to tell.

Hwang has already noted that he has no immediate plans to do more Squid Game projects, so odds are, this is either something that would require a different writer/ director or would happen a good stretch of time down the road. Either way, it feels best to not rule it out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

