Nine Perfect Strangers season 3: Nicole Kidman on possibility

Following what we saw this week on the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale, is there any chance at something more?

First and foremost, you can argue that the answer to that is quite complicated. The vast majority of the patients at Masha’s retreat had some element of a happy ending; yet, at the same time you could still do something more with Nicole Kidman’s character … or maybe David? The biggest thing that could hold it back at this point is the somewhat-mixed reception to season 2, coupled with the fact that there is no clear way to tell how the show has fared when it comes to the ratings.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more NINE PERFECT STRANGERS reviews!

What we can say at present is simply this: Kidman is not necessarily ruling out doing more of the show. However, it is also not something acutely on her mind! Speaking to Variety, here is some of what the actress had to say:

I mean, right now, we’re just getting this [second season] out there. This was such a juggernaut of a series to make and to launch and just to get it out there, you know? I only have the bandwidth to think of here and now, sorry to say.

We tend to think that the future of Nine Perfect Strangers is something that is going to be thought a lot about over the next several months, and it is worth noting that it took forever for season 2 to get a green light. We tend to think the only real reason to do it is if you can get another A-lister on Kidman’s level to do it; otherwise, is there any more real story to be mined from this well? It feels like a legitimate concern at this point.

Related – Get some more of our own personal thoughts on the Nine Perfect Strangers finale

What do you think — should we get a Nine Perfect Strangers season 3 at Hulu?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back here for some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







