Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Given that we are now at the start of July and Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is done filming, isn’t it high time to get news on a premiere date?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that the Jeremy Renner series premiered in June last year, as the key art above indicates; in other words, we’ve been waiting a long time.

So is the long wait about to be over? Let’s just say that for now, we are cautiously optimistic. Paramount+ does need to start doing something when it comes to scheduling out their Taylor Sheridan shows, and it is worth noting that this and then The Madison, the spin-off to Yellowstone starring Michelle Pfeiffer, are the two that are already wrapped. (In the case of the latter, it does remain unclear if it will be a streaming exclusive or air on the Paramount Network as well.)

For now, we are cautiously optimistic that we will get season 4 premiere date this month, and that the series itself could air in either late August or September.

So what lies ahead story-wise?

We have noted this before, but it our personal expectation that the world of Mayor of Kingstown is going to be rather different from anything that we’ve seen so far. Iris is gone, and multiple villains from the past are dead. Just when you think about all of that alone, it does feel rather easy to say that we are entering a brand-new paradigm for the show. That is without a doubt exciting, but let’s also just hope that we are going to see some new faces prove to be interesting friends or foes to Mike.

What do you most want to see moving into Mayor of Kingstown season 4 when it does premiere?

