Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date hopes; filming wraps

If you have been eager for a good while now to get some sort of defined Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date news, let’s just say this: We are definitely another step closer!

In a post on Instagram earlier this month, star Jeremy Renner himself concluded that work is wrapped on the latest chapter of the show, which is definitely a welcome sign as we await more news from Paramount+ on the subject. The fact that filming just concluded does help to explain why we have yet to get any sort of definite news on the series’ return; at this point last year (see the key art above), new episodes were already airing.

Is there still reason to hope for a pretty-quick turnaround here? In a word yes, mostly due to the fact that Mayor of Kingstown is not one of those shows that requires some insane amount of post-production work. Our hope is that closer to the end of the summer / early fall, these episodes will arrive — and of course, that there is some sort of teaser or trailer out next month.

While there may not be too many official details at the moment, our general feeling here is that season 4 is going to revolve a good bit about recovery — while some major adversaries from the show are gone, the same goes for Iris. This could be a massive sea change in Mike’s life, though we also imagine that along the way, he is going to be coming across a series of other metaphorical fires that he needs to put out. Our feeling is that there is a ton of action that will be coming.

