When Calls the Heart season 13: See the first Hope Valley video!

If you missed the news from earlier this week, the cast and crew of When Calls the Heart are now back on set filming season 13. Want another tease?

Well, if you head over to the official Instagram for star Erin Krakow, you can see a video featuring her as Elizabeth alongside Nathan, Allie, and Little Jack — the gang is back in Hope Valley! We don’t take this as a scene from season 13 so much as it is just a video created for the enthusiastic fanbase.

After all, isn’t there a good chance that When Calls the Heart season 13 starts with the aforementioned characters outside of Hope Valley, making sure that an insulin-dependent Little Jack gets the care that he needs? This was the story that was set up at the end of season 12. You can argue that there is a time jump and the series moves past some of that, mostly due to the fact that it would be expensive for production to stage a number of other locations … but it is still worth noting.

One of the great things about the Hallmark Channel show in general is that the cast and crew all know how to tease stuff without giving away spoilers. Because of that, we tend to think that there will be more social-media content shared throughout the season. There could also be a couple of newcomers but in general, we do not expect too many major changes to the cast. This is really a story that thrives mostly on comfort; the entire community really fits the bill with that. We’re also still hoping that Kayla Wallace comes back at some point, even if it is brief — we would assume she’s been busy on Landman, which started filming earlier this year.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into When Calls the Heart season 13?

