The Boys season 5: Erin Moriarty on end of filming

If you missed the headlines from earlier this week, The Boys season 5 has officially wrapped — and it is okay to still be in your feels over it. How can you not? We’re still in our feels over it! This is a series that had a fantastic run and while we’re still lucky to be seeing the final season (presumably next year), the fact that the cast is done on set still is tough to swallow.

Of course, the cast of the Prime Video phenomenon is celebrating in the way that makes the most sense for them — with emotional messages mixed with swear words.

Take, for example, Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie / Starlight on the series. In a post on her Instagram page, here is some of what she had to say:

honestly, f— “don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” the tears have begun. the posts are incoming. I said goodbye to most of my work family today and I’ll be ready to smile about it when I’m ready to smile about it. to my Boys fam: love you, c—s. forever.

Meanwhile, if you do want a fun little montage of moments from past seasons, head over to the page of Karen Fukuhara. We imagine that a number of other emotional posts are also coming. While many of the show’s cast had careers before coming on The Boys, this was an unforgettable star-making turn for the majority of them. We’d say that Karl Urban is the person who was the most established going into the show and even he has to be misty-eyed saying goodbye to this cast and crew.

Remember now that while we wait for the arrival of season 5, we are going to be getting the spin-off Gen V later this year. Hopefully it does include a tease or two as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

