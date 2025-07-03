The Last of Us season 3: Bella Ramsey books another TV gig

While we wait for production to begin on The Last of Us season 3 over at HBO, it appears as though Bella Ramsey has another TV gig.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the performer has signed on to appear in the upcoming series Maya from Channel 4 in the UK. There is no word on an American partner or eventual streamer but given Ramsey’s star power, one could be revealed soon enough.

If you are curious for more details, Ramsey will play the title character, the teenage daughter of Anna (played by creator Daisy Haggard). The two are forced to enter witness protection on the show, and relocate to a small town in Scotland. The synopsis for the series shares more details:

“As they try to adjust to their new reality, the trauma of their past continues to haunt them in the form of two hitmen intent on tracking them down … As the walls close in, it becomes clear that a dangerous figure from their past is still a looming threat.”

Does this impact the HBO show?

Almost certainly not. Bella will still be a part of the third season in some form, but they were not planned to be the primary focus. Instead, the goal appears to be telling the full story of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever). We do not even believe that The Last of Us will start filming for some time and even when it comes, Maya could be done with production.

For now, just consider this a good opportunity for Ramsey to do something different; we are curious already to see what they bring to the table.

