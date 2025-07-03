Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 will film in California

We are very-much thrilled to know that a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 is coming to Prime Video — even though getting more details beyond that has been tough. The folks behind the scenes have not given a lot away, though it does not appear as though Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are going to be the two leads.

Well, today we at least know that California will at least be a partial setting for what lies ahead, at least according to a new report coming in from Deadline. The series is one of many shows looking to take advantage of a tax credit program, which is something that the Amazon-owned streaming service is very much aware of already. These are the same people who previously had Fallout film in the Golden State, and it recently wrapped there earlier this year.

This news is big, but of course it does not do much when it comes to narrowing down a possible premiere date for the next chapter. At this point, it would be a thrill if the show comes back late next year, but given the action-packed nature of the story, it feels almost silly to sit here and say that even that is guaranteed. The most important thing here is that parties involved get this right.

After all, just remember this: The first season ended up being a far bigger success story than almost anyone could have anticipated, both commercially but also when it comes to critical reception. It actually felt more beloved in that lens than what we saw from the feature film starring Angelina Jolie years ago. We hope that the producers can keep this up, and that we also get some huge cameos, as well.

