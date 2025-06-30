The Day of the Jackal season 2 premiere date: Summer update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about The Day of the Jackal season 2 before the summer wraps up?

At this point, we do tend to think that there has to be a demand for more news on the show, given that it has been over half a year now since the first batch of episodes came out. Why wouldn’t we be at a point where we wanted to learn something more now? We’ve just made it to the point here it is starting to make sense to raise some of these questions, no?

Well, here is at least some of what we can say, at least for the time being: There is no official premiere date as of yet for The Day of the Jackal season 2. Filming has yet to even begin! The Eddie Redmayne series is clearly one that is taking its time, and that may just be tied to ensuring that the story is perfect. It is one that no party wants to rush into solely for the sake of getting good numbers.

With all of this in mind, it is our general feeling here that season 2 is not going to premiere until at least 2026 — and if you are hoping for more news on what is ahead here soon, you are almost sure to be disappointed. If we’re lucky, maybe we will get something more regarding filming over the next few months and that is more or less it. Just get ready for more action, more drama, and a cat-and-mouse game like no other. This is some of what we’ve had a pretty glorious opportunity to see already; now, you just have to keep things going.

