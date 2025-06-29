Patience season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘The Locked Room’

As we look a little bit more towards Patience season 1 episode 4 on PBS, what sort of case will be front and center?

Now that we are three episodes into the British series, it does feel like we’ve got a decent sense of its general makeup. There is going to be a new case for the title character to work on, and we imagine that there will be chances for her to build up her partnership with Bea Metcalf. Like any good crime procedural, the general feeling here is that every single hour will be different, but also provide a chance to throw these people into totally new situations.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details right now on what is ahead, check out the full Patience season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors, and all is not as it seems.

So how can there be suspects if the writer was dead behind a lock? That is the clear mystery here. The obvious assumption that you could make here is that the writer died by virtue of suicide, but we tend to think that there is going to be another twist thrown in here.

Ultimately, the charm of this show is going to be seeing if Patience is going to think outside of the box in order to solve this case — and this is precisely the sort of thinking that typical police inspectors do not have. We tend to think that the show is going to continue to resonate with a number of people, especially since it is trying to serve to provide representation for the neurodivergent community on television.

What do you most want to see heading into Patience season 1 episode 4 when it arrives?

Have you enjoyed the bulk of the how at this particular point in time? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates through the rest of the season.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







