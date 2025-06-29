Grantchester season 10 episode 4 spoilers: Witchcraft ahead?

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see Grantchester season 10 episode 4. Are you ready to embrace the madness?

Well, the first thing that we really have to say here is quite simple here: We are going to be seeing a story that is certainly beyond what Alphy and Geordie typically take on. We’re talking about witchcraft! Or, rather, the idea of witchcraft. We have a hard time imagining that a heartfelt British crime drama is suddenly going to dive head-first into the supernatural. (Yet, there is value in making us want that!)

Now that we’ve said all of that, it only makes sense to set the table further for what is ahead, no? Go ahead and see the Grantchester season 10 episode 4 synopsis below:

Alphy and Geordie investigate witchcraft at a home for orphaned and disadvantaged children run by an old friend of Alphy’s. When a body is found, Alphy struggles to consider his friend as a suspect.

If there is one thing we have to hope for at this point, it is that underneath the witchy airs here is going to be a story that is meaningful and different. Given that we’ve got an old friend of Alphy’s at the center of it, we do certainly think there is room for something different!

In general, we do appreciate that the show is working to give us a chance to know Rishi Nair’s character in as many different ways as possible early on. He is still relatively new to the series and by virtue of that, there is no real reason to wait. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope the next part of the story is as good as we hope that it could be.

