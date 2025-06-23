Grantchester season 11: Rishi Nair on filming plans

We know that a number of you are currently enjoying Grantchester season 11 over on PBS, but why not talk more about the future?

After all, it appears that as of this writing, the cast and crew are already gearing up for the start of production. Not only that, but Rishi Nair is going to be back as Alphy! Sure, it would be great to just assume that, but remember that this show has swapped out co-leads before. Luckily, Nair is still just in the midst of his first full season as vicar, and we hope that he is going to be around now for quite some time.

If you do want to learn a little bit more about the path ahead, Rishi had the following to say to TV Insider:

“We are coming back for Season 11 … We start filming in two weeks time, so I’ve just been reading my scripts for my first couple of episodes from that.

“Being very careful not to mention that when I’m talking about Season 10, I need to make sure I know the difference between 10 and 11 … But yeah, we’re doing Season 11, another eight episodes. So yeah, it’ll be fun.”

With Nair and Robson Green both seemingly set to return next season, we do not necessarily think that Grantchester as a series is gearing up for some fundamental changes. Instead, it is our general thought that we are going to see more of what viewers love, whether it be great cases or some personal subplots that allow us an opportunity to get to know more about all of these characters all across the board. These are among the reasons why so many out there have watched over the years.

