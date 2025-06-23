Grantchester season 10 episode 3 spoilers: So much for romance

Next week on PBS, we are going to have a great chance to check out Grantchester season 10 episode 3 — do you want to know more now?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is a change in format — at least to a certain extent. After all, we are not entering an episode here where we are going to see Alphy and Geordie off in some unfamiliar place, looking to solve a case from the get-go. Instead, it seems like a case could be coming to them! We know that Alphy is trying to find a little bit of romance in his life but when you are as busy career-wise as he is, it can be hard to find a way to make things happen.

Now that we’ve lined all of that up, why not take a moment to better set the stage for what’s ahead? For more there, you just have to check out the full Grantchester season 10 episode 3 synopsis below:

Alphy’s attempts to cook a romantic dinner are interrupted when a familiar face arrives unannounced at the vicarage.

Now, is there still a chance for the romance to be resumed after? In theory it’s possible, but we have to wait and see what his mental state is after the fact! The real exciting thing about this center in general is the opportunity it provides to really dive further into the psyche of some of these characters — after all, that’s not something that there were many chances to do right when Alphy in particular was first being brought into the fold. We are still pretty early on in this season and by virtue of that, we are confident that an interesting array of twists and turns are still going to be coming.

