Hacks season 5 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

At some point before the summer wraps up, is there any chance that we’re going to learn a Hacks season 5 premiere date? What about some other insight on what is to come?

First and foremost, we do think that there is merit in reminding you that the show has already been renewed for more … not that this is much of a surprise. Remember that the series is a perennial Emmy favorite at this point and with that in mind, we are hopeful that it will go on however long everyone involved would like for it to.

Now, let’s then get back to the question of the premiere date. As great as it would be to learn more soon, the odds are minimal that will happen. Remember that season 5 will not start production until late summer or early fall, and that means that spring or summer 2026 is the absolute earliest you can expect to see Hacks back. We do think that the streaming service would like to bring the show back before June 1 of the next year, mostly so that it could be eligible for the Emmys. However, that is not going to be their top priority. Above all else, they need to just care about making the show as good as possible. They can focus on that first and then after that, give a little more attention to almost everything else.

How many seasons will a show like this last?

It would be nice to see it get to six, especially since so many other notable comedies that we’ve seen over the years get to that point. However, that is going to really come down to what makes the most sense creatively.

What are you most excited to see moving into Hacks season 5 when it does arrive?

