Hacks season 5 premiere date hopes for Jean Smart, cast

Following the big season 4 finale tonight, what more is there to say when it comes to Hacks season 5? When will it air?

First and foremost, let us begin by making it clear that the Jean Smart series was recently greenlit in some sort of official capacity for another chapter. In a statement, Sarah Aubrey, the head of Max Original Programming, said the following: “Yes! More! We congratulate HACKS’ singularly talented cast and crew and our great partners at Universal Television.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we know all of this, it is of course great to remember that in this current post-strike era, we are seeing more and more networks / streaming services try and emphasize shows coming back on a near-annual basis. It is awesome when it happens, but that does not mean that it frequently does. In the case of a series like Hacks, the renewal timing will help to reduce the turnaround, but here you have to prioritize quality more than anything else. If it takes a good bit to film the show, then so be it. That’s not something that you can necessarily force.

If we had to make a prediction right now, summer 2026 feels like the most likely window. The downside to that is that the series would miss a year of Emmy eligibility, but how much does that really matter? At this point, we are not all that sure that this is one of those shows that has anything to prove at this point. The only thing that matters is just that you deliver the story that you want.

As for whether or not season 5 of Hacks is the final one, we hope now … but we just hope that is revealed before the premiere.

Related – Get even more news when it comes to the Hacks season 5 renewal right now

What are you most want to see moving into Hacks season 5, and when do you think we’re going to get it?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







