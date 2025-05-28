Hacks renewed by season 5 ahead of season 4 finale

While you wait to see the Hacks season 4 finale arrive, here is the great news — a season 5 is now officially coming.

Is this a surprise? Hardly. Just remember that the Jean Smart series has been an overwhelming success at Max / HBO Max / whatever you want to call it for years now and beyond just that, we are talking about a perennial Emmy contender. In between this show and now The Pitt, you can argue that the streaming service is in a spot now where they could dominate both the Comedy and Drama categories moving forward.

In a statement per Deadline, here is some of what Universal TV President Erin Underhill had to say about the show coming back for more:

“Like Deborah Vance herself, Hacks only gets bolder, sharper, and more iconic with time … We’re beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary cast and crew, and our partners at Max.”

We do think that a show of this nature probably will reach an end point eventually, but who has to say we are going to be coming up against it soon? Our general feeling here is that at some point after season 5, this conversation could be revisited.

As for when we are going to be seeing Hacks actually come back for more, this is a discussion that we’re going to be able to have more down the road — still, our general hope is that at some point in 2026, there will be a chance to see the show back. After all, we are on the other side of the industry strikes and with this renewal in mind, they can start to plan ahead sooner rather than later. Fingers crossed that not too long after the finale, there will be a chance to get a sense of what more is ahead.

What do you think about Hacks being renewed for a season 5?

