Death Valley season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the big finale today at BBC One, is there going to be a Death Valley season 2? Or, have we reached the end of the story now?

Of course, there are so many different ideas that we can dive into and discuss further, but let’s just start off here by noting where things stand officially: Nothing has been solidified. However, at the same time all signs seem to point towards the drama coming back. TV Zone reported a while back that the cozy crime show will be back for more, and that production will be starting off at some point in September. All of that does make a certain amount of sense, no?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reactions and reviews!

Now, the biggest reason that a Death Valley renewal will happen here is quite simple: The viewership has been strong for season 1. If you are BBC One, it only makes sense to do whatever is in your power to make more of the series happen. Beyond just that, you have to creatively at least match the mystery and fun that we had for season 1, if not find a way to top it — even if the idea of that is rather difficult. How do you match up against something that was so consistently good? That is something that everyone involved is going to have to figure out, but we tend to think that this is a good challenge rather than something terrible to figure out.

Odds are, if there is a season 2 we are going to have a chance to see it in the spring or summer of next year. We have seen the network be able to make the larger hits into prominent releases, with Call the Midwife being a rather fantastic example.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Death Valley right now

Do you want to see a Death Valley season 2 renewal down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







