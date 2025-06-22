Death Valley season 1 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Big surprises?

Next week on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see Death Valley season 1 episode 6 officially arrive. This is the finale, so is it fair to expect some huge stuff?

Well, at the time of this writing, let’s just say that we are very much confident that we are going to see all sorts of drama unfold. Much of the show has been about the relationship between John and Jamie but at the same time, the two could be starting this episode more at odds than ever. Can they fix things, and then also prove that they are more than capable of still working together?

Death Valley season 1 episode 6 synopsis

Janie has been avoiding John ever since Clarke learned the truth about their partnership and put her promotion on ice. But an unexpected gesture from Clarke’s boss sees John’s role as a consultant with mid-Wales police made official. This forces John and Janie to find a new normal and rekindle their connection. They’re tasked with solving the murder of Janie’s mechanic, Dean Ward, which took place during a school reunion party at Janie’s old school. As John and Janie dig deeper into Dean’s death, links emerge to DC Chaudhry’s recently unearthed cold case, a body uncovered in a drain. This forces Janie to revisit the events that led to her teenage best friend Sian’s suicide 15 years ago. John’s instincts about the case put him and Janie at odds, eventually forcing them to acknowledge the importance of their friendship. But then, John upends their reconciliation with unexpected news.

We do anticipate a lot of emotional moments throughout this story, but if you are worried at all about a potential season 2, don’t be. Given how popular this show is at the moment, we are more than a little confident it is going to be coming back.

