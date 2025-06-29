Is The Walking Dead: Dead City new tonight on AMC, 6/29?

Is The Walking Dead: Dead City new tonight on AMC? Of course, we would love nothing more than to see it back and soon.

Of course, we are at a point where we have to share the bad news: There is no new installment of the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan series tonight. We would have loved to see it but unfortunately, last week was the finale. We are still waiting to see whether or not a season 3 is coming to be coming down the road! Of course, we would love nothing more than to see that happen, but we are also at a point here where nothing is decided and it may not be for quite some time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reactions and review!

Are we cautiously optimistic? Sure, and mostly due to the fact that the network has yet to show any evidence at all that they want to move on from the show. This is a franchise that is still meaningful to them and while it may not get the ratings that it did once upon a time, we do still think there is a good bit of value to it in general.

While you do wait for renewal news here…

Just remember that season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is going to be coming to AMC at some point in late summer / early fall. We imagine that in the next several weeks, we are going to be getting a whole lot more when it comes to major teases for what lies ahead. We are hoping of course that there is a lot more when it comes to action and drama — in other words, what we’ve come to love about this Walking Dead world for so many years.

Related – Get some more thoughts right now on The Walking Dead: Dead City, including how there could be peace moving forward

What do you most want to see on The Walking Dead: Dead City entering season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







