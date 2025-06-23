The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3: Will Maggie find peace?

After what we saw on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, it honestly does feel like we could be heading down a different path for Maggie — one in which she finds at least some element of happiness for herself.

If nothing else, doesn’t it feel as though she can start to let go of her anger towards Negan? She had a golden opportunity to kill Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character but in the end, opted against going through with it. In the end, it is not going to bring Glenn back, but even just having that opportunity may be enough to start the healing process.

Speaking about all of this further to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Scott M. Gimple had the following to say about where things left off, and also where they could go moving into a possible season 3:

“This has been a very long story … It’s been years and years that we’ve seen Maggie and Negan in this cycle. Maggie has been completely and totally justified in her hate and anger and trauma, but for the audience, we’ve been watching her live with that for so long. It’s been eight years [of real time], and I want to see Maggie surmount this thing and evolve from it.

“[Negan and Maggie are] not going to be skipping and holding hands, but hate is corrosive to the person hating, and I think that’s what this season portrayed. It’s not necessarily sunshine and rainbows, but I do think this is a happy ending.”

Ultimately, Gimple seems as eager as anyone to continue to have these characters evolve and at this point, they need it. What is the point of watching the same show time and time again? We imagine that even for the actors, that has to be tiring.

