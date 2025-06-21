The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big season 2 finale today at AMC, are we going to hear more soon about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3? Are we at the official end of the road?

Of course, we know that this is one of those situations where you have to sit around and ask some big questions. This is a franchise that the network clearly loves but at the same time, we recognize that all good things must come to an end. Luckily, we just don’t think that we’ve hit a point here where the story has to end — at least as of right now. There is more time in order to tell more stories, and we also tend to think that a firm decision is going to be coming soon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

From where we sit, a season 3 for The Walking Dead: Dead City feels extremely likely — and perhaps even more so if the producers can throw even more nostalgia into the story and high stakes. We tend to think that this show could at least make it to a season 4 — though we hardly think that it is going to get anywhere close to the number of seasons the original show had.

If there is one thing we would change for next season…

The simple idea would be to just ensure that a lot of the main characters are around each other a little bit earlier. We more than understand anyone who feels as though it took a little bit too long for everything to come together in a cohesive way last time. We also hope that we do once again get an eight-episode season, mostly because six really is not enough time to deliver the dense story that Dead City and its characters deserve.

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 when it potentially airs?

Are you confident more is coming? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







