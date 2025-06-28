Prime Target season 2 renewal: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Prime Target season 2 between now and the end of the summer? On paper, you can argue that there is a case to be made that we at least learn something soon.

After all, consider the following first and foremost: The Apple TV+ show has been off the air for a considerable amount of time now — long enough that in theory, it should be clear as to whether or not it was a success. We saw it generate decent viewership while Severance was on, but the streaming service does not indicate numbers per each individual episode. Because of that, it remains unclear how many out there actually watched the season the whole way through … and that leads to us being where we are now.

So is there any chance that more information could be released between now and the end of September? We would say that on paper, the odds are there to a certain extent. While you could have argued in advance that Prime Target could have been a limited series, the end result proved otherwise. We tend to think that there has to be more after what it is we saw, mostly because what is the point here otherwise? There is more story that needs to be told and we are hoping to see it.

Yet, the future still feels like it could go either way. We have seen Apple take their before deciding on the future of some of their shows — take Sugar last year. Heck, they still have not figured out anything for Surface yet! Still, stay optimistic and if you want more to happen, tell your friends to check the series out.

