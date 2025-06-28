Call the Midwife season 15 premiere date: Summer 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of the summer, are we going to hear more about a Call the Midwife season 15 premiere date? What about thoughts on the future of the series in general?

As you would imagine, this is one of those spots where there are a number of different ideas and topics to discuss; yet, we should start by noting that the cast and crew are currently deep in production on the next chapter of the story. They should be done filming in a matter of months and at that point, it should be all systems go on the next phase of their oh-so-familiar operation.

If you are a longtime viewer at this point of Call the Midwife, then you most likely know already some of what this entails. There is almost surely going to be a Christmas Special that comes out late this year, whether it be on BBC One in Britain or PBS in America. Meanwhile, season 15 proper should start around January in the UK and March / April in the United States. We anticipate no real changes there.

With all of that in mind, we are also anticipating zero changes, more or less, when it comes to how we tend to get news on the future of the show either. Our general feeling is that premiere-date specifics will come out this fall and by virtue of that, we’ll be waiting throughout the summer. We anticipate a few behind-the-scenes teases from set (which often are shared on social media), but anything more than that feels like wishful thinking. Just be prepared for more of what you love about the series, from heartwrenching stories to the heartwarming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

