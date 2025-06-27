Squid Game series finale: Who was the final winner?

We certainly entered the Squid Game series finale expecting something exciting and totally different from anything to date. Suffice it to say, the Netflix show delivered and then some. Not only was the finale unexpected, but it delivered a conclusion that was both parts hopeful and dark.

Now that all of that has been said, we do have to go ahead and share some of the bad news: Gi-hun is dead. The character opted to eliminate himself after defeating all of his competition, and for one simple reason: Allowing the baby #222 to remain. Jun-hee’s baby arrived earlier on in the season, and Gi-hun made a promise to keep them safe — including from their own father close to the end.

So with the baby surviving the Games, they have an opportunity to move forward and have a life — in doing this, could Gi-hun’s sacrifice also inspire a great deal of change? You could already argue that it may have broken through to some degree with the Front Man, who eventually gave the winnings to Jun-ho, who is taking care of the baby now. This will be their chance at a future. The island that played host to the Games is gone and yet, something does still remain.

All of this does, in the end, bring you to the conclusion, which featured Cate Blanchett as a new recruiter. That means that something still lives on and there is a larger mission still to be completed. Change does not come immediately, and the question that does therefore come out of this is if Gi-hun was able to create some sort of ripple that can then course through generations and shape the future in a positive way.

