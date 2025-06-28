The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are finally going to get news on The Witcher season 4 between now and the end of this summer? Obviously, it makes some element of sense that we finally get more news on what is ahead. Filming is actually underway at this point on season 5 (a.k.a. the final season), and it is our hope that we are going to get some more news on that sooner rather than later.

Now, here is what we can say when it comes to the fantasy epic: We do think that Netflix wants to release it this year and honestly, it would be strange if they didn’t. Sure, they have Wednesday coming in August and September, and then also Stranger Things closer to the end of the year. Why not throw something different in the middle of all this? October honestly does feel like the right spot and if that happens, there is a chance that a premiere date gets announced over the next couple of months.

If you have not heard too much about season 4 yet for whatever reason, the primary headline at present is that Liam Hemsworth is going to replaced Henry Cavill as Geralt. That is a big change and yet, we’re trying to stay optimistic about it. The only difficulty we have in all of this is rather simple, and it is that we’ve yet to actually hear Liam in the part! (Can someone put out a teaser here?)

In the end, we 100% expect something more on The Witcher to come out this summer, especially once we get on the other side of all the Squid Game hype. That’s just what makes the most sense.

