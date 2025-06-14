The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there any chance that we will hear more about The Witcher season 4 between now and the end of June? There is a case to be made, but will it actually happen?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is rather simple: The plan still is for the fantasy epic to come out at some point this year. We’ve heard that on multiple instances and yet, Netflix has not featured the show all that much as of late — including a recent Tudum event.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

What is going on here? From where we sit, it ultimately feels like this is mostly just the result of where The Witcher may fit on their release calendar. Odds are, it will launch before Stranger Things in November, but that show got top priority because it is one of the streaming service’s biggest shows ever. Meanwhile, we tend to think that season 4 will come at some point after Wednesday season 2, which is going to wrap up in September. If it is not clear already, we are thinking that an October start date makes the most sense.

So if we do get the fourth season in October, some sort of release-date announcement this summer feels logical — especially since this is a show that will need to do an extra bit of legwork to keep the promotion going. Remember that there is a new Geralt new in Liam Hemsworth, and you may need to do a little bit more marketing to ensure that you sell this to a lot of people who may be nervous. Will the series still work without Henry Cavill? We are at least trying to stay confident on that.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now when it comes to The Witcher

Do you want to get more news on The Witcher season 4 before the month is over?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







