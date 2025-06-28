And Just Like That season 3 episode 6: Charlotte’s struggle

As we look ahead now towards the second half of And Just Like That season 3, it feels like Charlotte finally has a big story. Not only that, but it is different than anything else happening on the show.

During episode 5, the truth came out that Harry was diagnosed with a treatable form of cancer. He is working to deal with it, but it has also stoked a lot of fear into his wife. What does she do? He may not be acting like it is a huge deal, but it is to her. Add to this the fact that she does not want to actively talk about it and that creates another problem.

Speaking to Variety, Kristin Davis indicated that while there may be struggles here, this is a storyline she is enjoying being a part of:

… [The] thing that I love, that you’ll see in the second half, is that it has a really great way that it goes — in terms of Charlotte having to keep the secret that Harry wants her to keep, and the toll that it takes on her. She’s trying to take care of him, and then she’s trying to fulfill his wishes about who she tells or doesn’t tell. So she really doesn’t have her friends, and she ends up not taking care of herself.

This is something that a lot of people relate to — women and men — if you have a partner who gets a disease, and you forget to take care of yourself. It has a comedic element to it, which was really fun and scary to do, but it’s just really true to life. It seems like a perfect storyline for Charlotte that she would, of course, forget to take care of herself, and then have her own health issue because she forgot to take care of herself.

Is Charlotte going to have her own health issues? That is something that you do have to think about right now. This story is going to have its various ebbs and flows but in the end, we do hope that Charlotte and Harry will be okay. Why would anyone want something different?

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next And Just Like That episode

What do you think we could be getting for Charlotte through the rest of And Just Like That season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







