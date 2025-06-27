Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 video: A dive behind the scenes

As we do get closer to the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale on Hulu next week, why not go more behind the scenes?

Well, for now, let’s just say that this is the focus of a brand-new video released by Hulu, one that allows Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy, Murray Bartlett, and many others to take you inside the world of the Alps retreat that they’ve all been at — the one where they are meant to be “healed.” As of right now, we are questioning whether or not that is possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more NINE PERFECT STRANGERS reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see said video and also get the actors’ takes on what it was really like filming in such a place. The bulk of this season was shot on location, meaning that they all did have an opportunity to forge a unique bond similar to what Bartlett had on The White Lotus season 1. They’ve all come to find a rapport, even as they are dealing with a lot of insanity at the same exact time.

As we do look towards the finale, perhaps the biggest thing we are hoping for is to see a lot of these contestants come together with some sort of common goal. Maybe they have gotten something out of being at the retreat but at the same time, we’re not all that sure that Masha can take much credit at all for it. Just look at what she’s done — or rather, what she hasn’t done since the start of the season. There are a lot of different things she may still need to answer for.

Also, does she still care about David more than anyone else? That seems obvious.

Related – Get more news on Nine Perfect Strangers now, including what is ahead in the finale

What are you most eager to see at this point entering the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale?

Has this season met some of your expectations at all here? Go ahead and share below! After you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







