Mayfair Witches season 3 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Mayfair Witches season 3 at some point between now and the end of the summer?

If you did miss the news, the Alexandra Daddario series has been already renewed, so you do not have to worry about that. The biggest change that exists right now is simply that there is a new co-showrunner behind the scenes, meaning that there should be an injection of creative energy thrown into the proceedings. We hope that it is fun, entertaining, and also not altogether complicated. We were excited on paper about the idea of heading overseas in season 2, but it never turned out to be as entertaining as we wanted.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on MAYFAIR WITCHES!

If you are hoping to see what lies ahead for Rowan and company anytime soon, though, be prepared to feel a lot of disappointment. There is no clear evidence that filming will be starting up immediately, especially since it just began for another Anne Rice series in Interview with the Vampire. For now, we tend to think that this season will be top priority; meanwhile, the Talamasca show is also poised to premiere moving into the fall.

As of right now, our overall sentiment here is that we are going to be seeing Mayfair Witches premiere at some point moving into the fall of next year — and that may be if we are lucky. Depending on how AMC does decide to scale some of this out, there is a chance that we are actually stuck waiting until 2027 to dive back into this world. We’re not sure another two-year wait between seasons benefits anyone, but it is still nonetheless quite possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Mayfair Witches now, including more on the behind-the-scenes changes

What are you the most interested in seeing at this point heading into Mayfair Witches season 3, no matter when we get it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







