The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3: The Glenn debate

Is there any chance at all that we end up seeing Glenn on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3, whether it be a flashback or dream sequence?

First and foremost, let’s note that there is no official season 3 renewal at present from AMC. However, at the same time you can still make the case that it is coming. Why would the network cancel it now? We are talking about a franchise that is still successful, though far from what it was once in his heyday — or at the time that Steven Yeun was actually a part of the show. Glenn’s death episode remains one of the most-watched in the history of the franchise.

There is no denying that Glenn would bring attention to Dead City. Yet, there may be more storytelling value to bringing in Hilarie Burton as Lucille for one simple reason: We never really saw her alive. There is more story to tell through her. With Glenn, things are a little bit different, and that is without even mentioning the fact that Yeun is incredibly busy with a lot of other projects in tow. (Burton, meanwhile, has an easy connection thanks to her relationship with Jeffrey Dean Morgan.)

Speaking to Screen Rant recently, executive producer Scott M. Gimple noted that he has at least thought about the Glenn possibility:

“I think it comes to mind all the time. In some ways, it’s a pretty obvious way to go … But it would obviously be enjoyable for all of us. Steven is a remarkably busy dude, though – not to say that these folks aren’t. You never know, I guess I’d say, but we never went that far with it.”

We tend to think that once a season 3 is announced, more of these discussions could happen. At the same time, we do still have a hard time thinking this casting is going to happen.

Do you want to see Glenn appear on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3?

