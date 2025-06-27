Outlander season 8 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more on Outlander season 8 between now and the end of the summer?

First and foremost, here is a reminder of where things actually stand for the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan drama. Filming on the final episodes has actually been done for a good while now and by virtue of that, we are just waiting to see what Starz wants to do with them. The reality here is still that they see no real reason to rush anything along right now. As the key art above reminds you, the second half of season 7 aired in November of 2024; meanwhile, the prequel Blood of My Blood is coming later this summer. They almost certainly see no real reason to rush along anything at the moment.

So when are we going to get some news on an Outlander premiere date? Well, our current hope is that something gets announced close to the end of the year, and that we see the final season arrive in late winter or spring 2026. There is a slight chance that an approximate date gets announced at around the time in which the prequel wraps up its first season. That feels, at least for now, like the best thing that we can hope for. Starz is rather notorious for taking a long time between seasons of their shows, and that remains something that is living very much in our head.

As for what is ahead on season 8?

The only thing that we can note at present is that the plan is for the show to have an ending that is different from whatever happens with the Diana Gabaldon series. We hope that some questions are answered (see Jamie’s ghost) but everything else? That feels like everything could be up in the air.

