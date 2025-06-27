Hijack season 2 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

We are now more or less a full week into summer at this point — so what does that mean when it comes to a Hijack season 2 premiere date?

Well, we should start by noting that once upon a time, we 100% thought that this is the window that we’d see the Idris Elba show back on the air. Isn’t the thriller perfect summer viewing in so many ways? It is eager to at least argue that this is the case. The first season was gloriously fun and escapist and by virtue of that, you could argue that we needed more as soon as possible. Filming for the second season started last year and at this point, we tend to think it’s been done for some time. However, for whatever reason the powers-that-be have yet to come out and say much of anything about it.

At this point, it does unfortunately feel like we are not going to be seeing the second season premiere this summer; if that was going to happen, wouldn’t it have been announced at this point? We at least tend to think so! Now, we are in a spot where we are just waiting to see a premiere-date announcement. There is at least a chance that we get that before the summer is done, and that we actually see the show back this fall.

As for what the season 2 story will be…

There have been some claims that Hijack will be set on a train moving forward, but even that has been kept under a relative lock and key. Clearly, Apple TV+ as well as the show’s producers have wanting to keep things a big surprise so that when you do get to check out the next chapter, you really do feel legitimately immersed in what you see.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Hijack season 2 when it airs?

