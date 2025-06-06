Hijack season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Now that we are into the month of June, is more news on Hijack season 2 coming? There is no denying that at this point, we would love nothing more than to have the Idris Elba drama back. It has, after all, been such an incredibly long wait … and we tend to think that at this point, a lot of production has to be done.

So what is Apple TV+ actually waiting for at this point? It is the key, fundamental question — and also something we would like a little bit more info on in the near future.

For now, though, we do have to remind ourselves that the streaming service put out a sizzle reel highlighting upcoming programming this summer not that long ago … and this show was not on it. Unless we get some surprise last-minute addition, we are moving forward with the thinking that it could be late September, at the earliest, before the second season airs. Who knows? This thriller could be something Apple wants for around the holiday season. We do imagine that premiere date news will be coming at some point this summer, but it could be a tad premature to hope for it at this point.

As for what the story is going to be moving into Hijack season 2, the folks behind the scenes are keeping the finer details hidden. However, it is our personal belief that the next chapter is going to retain a lot of the real-time action that we saw the first go-around, and also may throw Elba’s Sam Nelson into a situation where he has to use whatever negotiation powers he can in order to save the day.

Fingers crossed, the series is able to live up to the hype … and then also the long wait.

