Smoke season 1 episode 2: Diving into the big Dave twist

The first two episodes of Smoke have now arrived on Apple TV+, and is it fair to say this is one of the darkest shows of the year? This is a solemn, gritty look at arson, one that feels in part like a crime drama and at the same time, a character study.

One thing that the series is clearly not at this point is a whodunnit — after all, the conclusion of the second episode worked to spell out directly who is responsible in particular for the potato-chip fires. As it turns out, the investigators don’t have to look for. The problem? One of them has to just look in the mirror.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

As it turns out, one of the show’s central arsonists is actually Dave Gudsen (Taron Egerton), who is working in collaboration to solve some of these cases. You can make the argument that an arsonist who best understand how to catch one. Unfortunately, he also may be one of those people who is really good at covering up their cases. His partner in Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett) seems to be smart enough on paper to catch someone like him — however, is it going to actually happen?

In making this huge reveal at the end of episode 2, what Smoke is doing here is effectively making the two-part premiere justified. At the end of the first installment, you may think one thing about the drama. Then, everything turns on its head and we are left with a show that also can add psychological drama to its list of genres. It is well-acted, incredibly intense, and has a number of characters worth following — even if some of them are hardly worth rooting for.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering Smoke season 1 episode 3 — what can you expect?

What did you think about the overall events of Smoke season 1 episode 2 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some more updates on the series.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







