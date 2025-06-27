Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 premiere date: Summer update

At some point this summer, are we going to have a chance to hear more about Your Friends & Neighbors season 2? We know that the Jon Hamm drama is already back in production, and that does offer up reasons for added excitement.

Now, what we actually know about the next chapter is somewhat limited. Paradise actor James Marsden is poised to play a major role, and that Hamm’s character of Coop is going to feel a little bit more enabled to be out committing his crimes. He is no longer doing this because he thinks he has to; rather, he wants to. It is a part of why he turned away the chance to restart his old career! Meanwhile, Sam (Olivia Munn) will have to navigate trying to stay in this social circle after all the big reveals in the season 1 finale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Now, here is where we do have to hand out bad news for those hoping that some Your Friends & Neighbors premiere-date news is coming before too long — it probably isn’t. There is no reason for the folks at Apple TV+ to rush it along, though the early renewal / start of production is clear evidence that they want to get it out there to consumers before too long. Our sentiment is that the show will return next spring and if that is the case, more specific news could be revealed at some point around January or February.

In the meantime, there is still a golden opportunity for people to discover the show. Even it seems as though season 1 was very-much successful, there are always still opportunities for growth — and we are more than a little curious to see how many more people can find it via word-of-mouth.

Related – Get more news now on Your Friends & Neighbors

What are you the most eager to see moving into Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 when the show ends up premiering?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back to get some more updates coming up.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







