Murderbot season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

In just seven days on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Murderbot season 1 episode 9. Do you want to learn a little more?

Well, the first thing that is absolutely worth noting is that somehow, we are already near the end of the line for the Alexander Skarsgard series. There are only two episodes left and given how most of them have been so short, this could all end in the blink of an eye. There is no official renewal for season 2 as of yet and while we may remain hopeful, that hardly means that it is going to happen. (The biggest reason for optimism right now is where the show frequently stands in the streaming service’s rankings.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score more TV reviews!

Without further ado, though, let’s shift the focus over to the story. The title for Murderbot season 1 episode 9 is “All Systems Red” — meanwhile, the synopsis does a good job setting the stage:

Murderbot calls the shots at a critical rendezvous. Gurathin and Pin-Lee piece together a plan. Mensah makes her own move.

We tend to think that if there is one central theme that could connect all of these stories in its own way at this point, it’s trust. Are these people (plus a robot) going to be able to get on the same page together? SecUnit is someone who has always followed its own rules, and the events of this season may also make it think that not everyone may trust it to get them out of a bind. The only thing that is clear at this point is that for one reason or another (is it tied to the alien artifacts?), they may not be able to leave this planet … and it could take a miracle at this point to turn the tide.

Related – Get some more discussion right now about the future of Murderbot

What do you most want to see moving into Murderbot season 1 episode 9 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







