Murderbot season 2: EP remains hopeful for more

At the time of this writing, we know that there is not a formal Murderbot season 2 renewal over at Netflix. Yet, are there reasons for hope?

First and foremost, we should note that when it comes to the viewership alone, it feels like the Alexander Skarsgard series has been successful. It is placed rather well among Apple TV+’s top ten list and beyond that, it has found some fans beyond its source material. All of this leaves us extremely optimistic but at the same time, we have come to learn very much not to draw too many assumptions. Apple, like some other source material, does not release any viewership figures in advance.

Speaking to io9, executive producer David S. Goyer did offer some comments that make us at least a little more hopeful in whatever the future could be:

“We’ve hit our Byzantine-metric threshold and I think it has performed well enough that there will be another season. It’s not guaranteed, but I believe that to be the case … And the response, critically, I think, could not have gone better. And what we’re really interested in is, we knew we would get the sci-fi people in and the fans of the books, but we’re just interested in sort of branching out beyond people that typically don’t consider themselves fans of science fiction. Like my wife loves it, and she’s not a science fiction fan. And so that’s the audience that we’re going for and we’re hoping that that will continue.”

We do personally think that a renewal will come after the show wraps up its season, mostly because there is no real reason to do that beforehand. Still, the earlier that happens, the faster in theory that everyone can move forward creating some more great and/or hilarious SecUnit content.

