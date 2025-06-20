Murderbot season 1 episode 8 spoilers: A dive into the past

As we do brace ourselves to see Murderbot season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+, can you believe that there are just three to go? Time goes by fast with SecUnit, though we imagine that some of that is tied to the rather simple fact that these episodes are so short.

So what more is coming on the series? Well, we still do think that the most important question is what happens to the team as there are still so many mysteries around them. Who has been seemingly after them, and why? There are theories aplenty but unfortunately, no answers. In the midst of all of this, we are reminded further that SecUnit also continues to have an identity crisis, where it is still actively working to discover what it wants and how to get there with its element of free will.

To set the stage for what is coming a little bit further here, what we can do is go ahead and share the official Murderbot season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

PresAux receives a dispatch from a rival group. Gurathin taps into Murderbot’s bloody past.

So what can really be learned from that? It is an obvious / sensible question to wonder, but it does also feel fair to wonder about the ramifications here. Just remember for a moment that digging into that could end up causing problems for SecUnit, or whether or not the team is able to trust it.

Above all else…

The biggest thing that we can say at this point remains the same: If you want another season of the show, remember to keep watching and telling your friends! It feels like it is performing rather well right now on the Apple TV+ charts but still, it is far too early to say that anything has been confirmed.

What do you most want to see moving into Murderbot season 1 episode 8?

