BMF season 4 episode 5 spoilers: A launch party

As we look a little towards BMF season 4 episode 5 airing on Starz, we recognize that there is plenty for us to discuss. That includes, of course, the actual air date.

Now on paper, it makes some element of sense to wonder about whether or not we are going to be seeing the series return on the Fourth of July. However, know this: The network is not taking a break! Ironically, there will be a BMF hiatus for a week later on next month, but not around Independence Day. The thought process here is that there may not be a multitude of people who watch the show live anyway, so it does not matter if they are a day or two late in checking it out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve laid all of that out there, why not set the stage a little bit further for what is ahead story-wise? The season 4 episode 5 synopsis does a good job of that:

Meech and Terry prepare for the Stomping Ground launch party. Meech has a new love interest, and B-Mickie takes a major step in his relationship. Back in Detroit, members of the Flenory family get surprising news. Meech considers new partners in St. Louis.

So how is this romantic story arc going to go for Meech? Well, it makes some sense to have questions given the trajectory of this story in general. One of the real sticking points with the drama is that relationships are almost always changing / evolving, especially when the world is getting increasingly more expansive for the characters. At this point, it certainly does not feel like that is about to change. After all, Meech has to be careful when it comes to new partners. Otherwise, he may be setting himself up for a disaster later on.

What are you most eager to see moving into BMF season 4 episode 5 when it arrives?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way before too long.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







