The Chi season 7 episode 8 spoilers: ‘A Bet is a Bet’

Do you want to learn a little bit more right now all about The Chi season 7 episode 8 over at Showtime? Well, we’re pleased to lend a helping hand!

First and foremost, let’s start by noting that “A Bet is a Bet” is the title for this story, and that feels like it is going to be tied specifically to Damien more so than anyone else.

So, what is the reason for that? Let’s just say that the full The Chi season 7 episode 8 synopsis does a great job of setting the stage:

Detective Toussaint proposes a partnership to Nuck. Damien finds himself in the middle of a bet with consequences that will cost more than just money.

Ultimately, we don’t think that we have to tell you the slippery slope that can come with betting, regardless of the sort of it we’re talking about. It’s certainly a subject that is a little bit more prevalent than it has been in past years, though there are not a lot of people talking about it on a larger scale. Personally, it does feel like this is a storyline that is going to be relevant for a good while.

As for the Detective Toussaint story, we already know that it is going to be relevant for a while. It feels like we’re going to be seeing that for the remainder of the season, and of course are super-curious how a lot of it is going to play out. We really just hope that there are some surprises that the powers-that-be have in store. We know that they aren’t afraid to kill people off, let alone do a number of other things.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into The Chi season 7 episode 8 when it comes to Showtime?

